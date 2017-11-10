Apple’s New TV Show, Face ID on iPad – TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-10

Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at Apple’s expanding original content lineup for Apple Music, and John tells us when he expects Face ID to come to the iPad.
TDO 2017-11-10: Apple's New TV Show
Sponsors
