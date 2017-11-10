Apple’s New TV Show, Face ID on iPad – TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-10

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at Apple’s expanding original content lineup for Apple Music, and John tells us when he expects Face ID to come to the iPad.

TDO 2017-11-10: Apple's New TV Show

1:39 PM Nov. 10th, 2017 | 00:23:46 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at Apple’s expanding original content lineup for Apple Music, and John tells us when he expects Face ID to come to the iPad.

Sponsors

Eero home WiFi mesh networking gives you better performance and more reliable coverage with easy setup from your iPhone. The second generation eero introduces the eero Beacon, along with a third 5GHz radio for tri-band that’s twice as fast as the original. Use the code TDO for free overnight shipping in the United States and Canada.

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account