Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple’s original TV show plans, plus John gets all excited about bigger iPhone screens.
Apple Unveils App and Game of the Year, Best of 2017
Apple’s annual Best Of list for the App Store and iTunes Store is out with picks for the iPhone and iPad.
Apple's New TV Show, Face ID on iPad - TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-10
Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at Apple’s expanding original content lineup for Apple Music, and John tells us when he expects Face ID to come to the iPad.
Apple's TV Show Strategy, AR Wireless Patents - TMO Daily Observations 2017-08-28
John Martellaro and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to look at Apple’s place in the original TV show market, plus they talk about patents that may reveal the company’s augmented reality glasses plans.