Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr talk about surveillance capitalism and the former Apple employee and Siri grading whistleblower who recently went public. They also discuss the growing battle for podcast exclusivity between the tech giants and Spotify.
Apple Siri Grading Whistleblower, Podcast Exclusivity, w/Andrew Orr - ACM 530
Sponsors
