The Apple of Tomorrow, and the Wild West of Home Automation – ACM 419

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

What exactly is “Apple?” The company is changing dramatically, and Bryan and Jeff explore where Apple might be going. They also talk about home automation, and how we are in the Wild West days of this future technology.

6:28 PM Jul. 12th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Apple Context Machine iTunes Art

Sources referenced in this episode:

