What exactly is “Apple?” The company is changing dramatically, and Bryan and Jeff explore where Apple might be going. They also talk about home automation, and how we are in the Wild West days of this future technology.
The Apple of Tomorrow, and the Wild West of Home Automation - ACM 419
