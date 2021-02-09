Awards Season for Apple TV+

It’s awards season and, thanks mostly to ‘Ted Lasso’, Apple TV+ is heavily involved. Host Charlotte Henry and The Mac Observer’s Editor-in-Chief Bryan Chaffin get dressed up and walk down the red carpet to take a closer look.

