Bad Vibes on Wall Street and Good Vibes “As Seen on TV” – TMO Daily Observations 2022-09-30

TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts wraps the week with us, talking ugly repercussions from a BofA downgrade, a crass comment from a (now former) Apple exec, and – as a palate cleanser – television.

Two guests on today’s show. First, financial analyst Rob Black joins Ken to discuss Bloomberg’s midweek article that has Apple reducing iPhone orders. Then, TMO’s Nick deCourville reveals his Apple Watch SEcret science project.

