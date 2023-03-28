Cook, China, and the Latest Round of Updates – TMO Daily Observations 2023-03-28 Ken_Ray Mar 28th, 2023 3:02 AM EDT | The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast Download Audio Travelin’ Tim’s taking his time in China. TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts joins Ken to talk over a meeting between China’s commerce minister and Apple’s CEO. Also, Jeff has a look at the lates OS updates from Apple. Get In Touch: Show Notes Apple CEO Meets with China’s Commerce Minister iPhone 13s Top-Three Sellers in China in 2022 Apple Rolls Out iOS, iPadOS 16.4, macOS Ventura 13.3, More