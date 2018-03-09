Facebook’s Tracking Secrets, Listener Comments – TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-09

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about how Facebook is really tracking you, and they respond to listener comments on Jeff’s idea that it’s time to drop “Hey” from “Hey Siri.”

2018-03-09: Facebook's Tracking Secrets

1:27 PM Mar. 9th, 2018 | 00:27:26 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about how Facebook is really tracking you, and they respond to listener comments on Jeff’s idea that it’s time to drop “Hey” from “Hey Siri.”

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account