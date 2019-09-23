Lots of new stuff from Apple this week… and lots of technical landmines to navigate. Thankfully, you’ve been sending your questions into John and Dave, and they’ve been doing the research to get you answers. Listen to the answers to your questions – and everyone else’s, too! Press play, and enjoy learning at least five new things… one that might even save your bacon this week!
MGG 781: Answers and Tips for iCloud, iOS 13, iPhone 11, Mojave, and More
Lots of new stuff from Apple this week… and lots of technical landmines to navigate. Thankfully, you’ve been sending your questions into John and Dave, and they’ve been doing the research to get you answers. Listen to the answers to your questions – and everyone else’s,...
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 781 for Monday, September 23, 2019
- 00:01:30 Larry-Don’t forget about the MGG App! – Good point!
- 00:03:50 Greg-Managing Reminders across iOS 13, iOS 12, Mojave, Catalina
- 00:08:16 Enable iOS 13’s Slide to Type
- 00:12:00 Bricked iPhone
- 00:14:26 AceNet-Disable Accessibility’s Increase Contrast
- 00:15:09 Safari 13 Asks Permission to Download (and more?)
- 00:17:21 New iPhone? Re-enable Wi-Fi calling
- 00:19:00 iPhone 11 Pro Cameras
- 00:23:00 Dan-QT-iPhone Case Blocks Microphone
- 00:26:00 Keith-780-Disappointing TWAIN
- 00:30:40 Jeff-QT-Type Numbers on iPad without Shift
- 00:31:35 Dan-QT-Pay Xfinity Bill with Apple Card for 2%
- 00:37:30 Catalyst Impact Protection Case
- Dave’s pick for a “clear” case to highlight iPhone colors
- 00:42:20 Dan-CSF-Infuse for Apple TV
- 00:44:15 CSF-IOGEAR Share Pro HDMI and USB-C
- 00:46:35 Andrew-CSF-Keystroke Pro
- 00:47:40 CSF-Sonos Move
- 00:52:12 CSF-Speck Travel Business Backpack
- 00:55:46 Steve-All iCloud Mail goes to Junk
- 00:59:45 Yann-Safari 13 breaks ability to add Google Accounts
- 01:07:27 Scott-Manage Bluetooth authorizations in iOS 13
- 01:11:55 Mace-Dealing with “Not Optimized for your Mac” 32-bit Warning
- 01:21:47 This Week’s MGG Premium Contributors
- 01:23:27 Brian-780-Why Dropbox at all?
- 01:26:31 Doug-Diagnosing Wake-From-Sleep issues
- Prompt
tail -F /var/log/system.log
- 01:30:41 iOS 13’s new Find My app
- 01:33:10 MGG 781 Outtro