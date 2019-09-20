Bionic Chip Deep Dive; Happy Phonemas – TMO Daily Observations 2019-09-20

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Charlotte Henry and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss a closer look at the A13 Bionic chip, and the iPhone and iOS releases.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Bionic Chip Deep Dive; Happy Phonemas

1:54 PM Sep. 20th, 2019 | 00:27:03

Charlotte Henry and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss a closer look at the A13 Bionic chip, and the iPhone and iOS releases.

Sponsors

OmniFocus is a professional to-do list manager that helps you, as its tagline says, Accomplish More Every Day. OmniFocus remembers everything for you, makes planning and reviewing easy, and helps you finish projects on time with reminders based on due dates, locations, and more. Download your free trial at OmniFocus.com.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account