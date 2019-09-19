Apple’s EU Tax Case, Charlotte’s New iPhone – TMO Daily Observations 2019-09-19

Kelly Guimont

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Charlotte Henry and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s EU tax case as well as tips and apps for Charlotte’s new iPhone.

2:22 PM Sep. 19th, 2019 | 00:29:59

