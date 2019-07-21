iOS 13 and iPad OS, Things We Like and Things We Like Less, with Andrew Orr – ACM 519

Bryan Chaffin is joined by Andrew Orr to discuss Apple’s new iOS 13 and iPadOS, both of which are in developer and public beta. They talk about some of the features they really like—and some features they don’t like at all.

Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

iOS 13 & iPad OS, Things We Like and Don't Like, w/Andrew Orr - ACM 519

5:41 AM Jul. 21st, 2019 | 00:40:56

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Molekule is a complete reinvention of the air purifier, not just an improvement on existing, outdated technology. Its PECO technology goes beyond HEPA filtration to not just capture but completely destroy the full spectrum of indoor air pollutants, including those 1000x smaller than a HEPA filter can trap. Molekule has already helped allergy and asthma sufferers around the country better cope with their conditions and significantly reduce their symptoms. Get $75 off your first order at the Molekule website with the special discount code ACM.

