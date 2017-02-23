iPhone 8 3D Cameras, iMazing Tips – TMO Daily Observations 2017-02-23

Word on the street says the iPhone 8 is packing a front-facing 3D camera for facial recognition. Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to talk about the camera and what they think could really be in store for it. Jeff B also has some tips on using iMazing with your iPhone and Mac.

