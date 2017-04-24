iPhone 8 Delays, Apple’s Satellite Pros – TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-24

Word on the street says the iPhone 8 won’t ship until October or November. Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on potential iPhone 8 production issues, plus they dive into Apple’s satellite expert hires from Google.

