Word on the street says the iPhone 8 won’t ship until October or November. Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on potential iPhone 8 production issues, plus they dive into Apple’s satellite expert hires from Google.
iPhone 8 Delays, Apple's Satellite Pros - TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-24
