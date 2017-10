Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet for an update on the KRACK Wi-Fi hack, plus they look at China blocking LTE support for the Apple Watch Series 3.

TDO 2017-10-19: KRACK WPA2 Flaw Update Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet for an update on the KRACK Wi-Fi hack, plus they look at China blocking LTE support for the Apple Watch Series 3.