Letting the Dust Settle on iPhone 14 Plus and Emancipation – TMO Daily Observations 2022-10-04 Ken_Ray Oct 4th, 2022 3:00 AM EDT | The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast Download Audio TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts joins Ken to talk about the sudden wait for iPhone 14 Plus orders. Also – discussing Apple’s release plans for the Antoine Fuqua/Will Smith film “Emancipation.” Get In Touch: Show Notes Wait Times Persist for iPhone 14 Pros and Grow for iPhone 14 Plus JP Morgan Survey Shows Several Pockets of Strength for iPhone Apple TV+ Hosts First Official Screening of Will Smith's Emancipation Apple TV+ Posts Emancipation Trailer and Release Dates on Twitter