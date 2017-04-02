Quick Tips about VPN, Sierra’s storage, Universal Clipboard, and Wi-Fi priority are just the start to the show. From there we talk about using Flash on your iPhone or iPad (it’s true!), portable VPN options, accessing a file server with iOS and much more. Download or just press play right here and enjoy. You’ll learn at least four new things, we guarantee it!
Four New Things You’ll Learn Today – Mac Geek Gab 651
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 651 for Sunday, April 2, 2017
- 00:02:49 Robert-QT-iOS VPN Configuration
- 00:06:50 Steve-QT-Sierra’s Storage Management Interface
- 00:07:56 Mike-650-Use Universal Clipboard and preserve iCloud Password Security
- 00:12:12 Erik-QT-Keep your Computer from Joining Specific Wi-Fi
- 00:14:12 Scott-Add iPhone network to Wi-Fi Priority List
- 00:24:03 Everett-Flash on iOS and Remote Access from iPad
- Screens
- SetApp
- Puffin Web Browser – Flash on iOS!
- 00:36:21 Stephen-Changing Apple ID and Email to Use
- 00:44:09 Craig-Portable/Mobile VPN Options
- 00:49:55 Router-based VPN
- Synology VPN
- NETGEAR VPN
- 00:51:51 Dave’s D-Link DCS-935L tried to take over his network!
- 01:01:51 Andrew-Accessing File Server with iOS
- 01:08:49 Todd-650-Lima for Photos Library Storage?
- 01:10:54 APFS Isn’t quite as fast as HFS+
- 01:13:47 NEW MGG PREMIUM: <https://www.macobserver.com/shop>
