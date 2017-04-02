Four New Things You’ll Learn Today – Mac Geek Gab 651

Quick Tips about VPN, Sierra’s storage, Universal Clipboard, and Wi-Fi priority are just the start to the show. From there we talk about using Flash on your iPhone or iPad (it’s true!), portable VPN options, accessing a file server with iOS and much more. Download or just press play right here and enjoy. You’ll learn at least four new things, we guarantee it!

12:15 PM Apr. 2nd, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

Sponsors

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

