Messages are a huge part of our online life, and they don’t always work the way we expect or prefer. John and Dave start by answering some of those questions. Then it’s on to where you should – and shouldn’t – be using APFS. After that, the questions jump around a bit, including one about mesh vs. quasi-mesh. All this and more on Mac Geek Gab 692 today!
MGG 692: Managing Messages, Voice Assistants, APFS, and Quasi-Mesh
Sponsors
Sponsor: BBEdit: BBEdit is the leading professional-strength HTML and text editor for the Macintosh. A text power tool for everyone!
Sponsor: RoboForm Password Manager: With RoboForm, you will never need to remember or type your passwords again! Save all your logins for secure and easy access. Get $10 off Your RoboForm Everywhere subscription with code
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned in Mac Geek Gab 692:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 692 for Monday, January 15, 2018
- 00:02:00 Fixing Our Wetware
- 00:02:24 Jeff-Text Message Forwarding not going to my iMac
- 00:09:35 Zack-Better group texting
- 00:16:20 Voice assistants and messenger bots
- 00:19:43 SPONSOR: RoboForm password manager. Get $10 off Your RoboForm Everywhere subscription with MGG.
- 00:23:24 SPONSOR: BBEdit from Bare Bones
- 00:25:37 Voice assistants – Are they not just translation engines?
- 00:29:41 CES Voice Control – HomeKit was (mostly) missing
- 00:37:49 HomePod is … close.
- 00:43:28 Terry-Read Receipts in Apple Mail
- 00:51:32 This week’s MGG Premium Subscribers:
- Carsten H, Michael P., Bob L., Ari L., Jay C., Paul M., Scott F., Neal L., Mark R., Joe S., James C., John G., James B., Barry F., Frank A., Abdullah B., Graham R., Robert T., Mark S., Zack E., Bruce M., Dennis J., Gary T., Paul W., Avram M., James M., Richard J., Khürt W., Walter H., Eddie M., Greg H., Anthony N., Deborah L., Bob L., Ron G.
- 00:53:16 Louis-APFS on All drives?
- 00:59:36 Steve-Quasi-mesh vs. real mesh
- 01:07:23 Gary-RAM Configurations
- 01:15:57 Kristopher-690-Responsive Websites and Zoom
- 01:17:12 Ed-690-Noteburner Alternatives
- 01:18:38 Dave-690-Fixes for out-of-order iMessages
- 01:21:00 MGG Outtro – play the music! 🙂
