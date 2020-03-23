Options for Apple TV Volume, Silencing CarPlay upon connect, LTE internet options, and managing the shared family calendar only scratch the surface of this episode’s content: the mailbag overflows with your tips and questions, and John and Dave do their level best to share, answer, entertain and inform! Press play to learn about all this and more; and learn five new things in the process!
MGG 807: The Great Internet Blocking Conspiracy
Options for Apple TV Volume, Silencing CarPlay upon connect, LTE internet options, and managing the shared family calendar only scratch the surface of this episode’s content: the mailbag overflows with your tips and questions, and John and Dave do their level best to share, answer,...
Sponsors
SPONSOR: ExpressVPN – To watch shows only available in other countries and find out how you can get 3 months free, go to ExpressVPN.com/MGG
SPONSOR: SimpliSafe. Enterprise-level security for your home, but with no wires to install, no long-term contracts, and just fifty-cents a day. Visit SimpliSafe.com/MacGeekGab to get free shipping and a 60-day money-back guarantee.
SPONSOR: MailRoute – Protect Your Email Today and stop threats: spam, viruses, phishing, malware, and downtime. Free 30-day Trial at MailRoute.net/mgg.
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 807 for Monday, March 23, 2020
- 00:01:50 Todd-QT-Use iPhone Volume Buttons for Apple TV
- 00:02:47 Watch IMDB content with Amazon Prime App
- 00:04:42 Todd-TripIt Pro for free for Six Months
- 00:05:34 Derek-805-Managing the Family Shared Calendar
- 00:07:32 Robert-806-CSF-Options for LTE Internet
- 00:09:45 Todd-805-Silencing CarPlay upon Reconnect
- 00:11:27 JP-Old/Failing Drives Kept Mac from Shutting Down
- 00:15:05 SPONSOR: MailRoute – Protect Your Email Today and stop threats: spam, viruses, phishing, malware, and downtime. Free 30-day Trial at MailRoute.net/mgg
- 00:17:24 New MacBook Air
- 00:26:11 GC-Make this app run on your Mac
- 00:28:30 Don’t Believe Comcast – Check your numbers!
- Your DOCSIS Diagnostics Page
- Downstream should be between -7dBmV to +7dBmV
- Upstream <55dBmV
- 00:36:10 SPONSOR: SimpliSafe. Enterprise-level security for your home, but with no wires to install, no long-term contracts, and just fifty-cents a day. Visit SimpliSafe.com/MacGeekGab to get free shipping and a 60-day money-back guarantee.
- 00:38:01 SPONSOR: ExpressVPN – To watch shows only available in other countries and find out how you can get 3 months free, go to ExpressVPN.com/MGG
- 00:40:24 Willie-The Great Internet Blocking Conspiracy
- Firefox enables encrypted DNS on Desktop
- Namebench (Find in your favorite Package Manager, like Homebrew)
- 00:48:34 Todd-How does my TV Volume Change?
- 00:53:43 Scott-Managing macOS parental controls for Home Schooling
- 00:56:23 JP-Benchmark Reported Drive Throughput, What Should I Expect?
- 01:02:00 OBS Studio
- 01:04:11 Phil-SSD Upgrade Performance
- 01:09:42 Brian-Drives Won’t Stay Awake…Or Will They?
- 01:14:17 Scout-Troubleshooting a non-booting Mac
- 01:21:43 Jesse-iMac Won’t Fully Boot
- 01:27:23 MGG 806 Outtro
- MGG Apple Podcasts Reviews
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- Active MGG Sponsors and Coupon Codes List
- You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network