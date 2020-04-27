It’s Good to Do The Math – Mac Geek Gab 812

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun

| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

USB-C Power Delivery isn’t as clear a concept as it could be, and your two favorite geeks help sort this out. That’s not all, of course, because John and Dave are here to answer ALL of your questions. This week that includes issues with Spotlight, Backups, displays for your Mac mini, managing your external DAC, and more. Press play … and enjoy!

It's Good to Do The Math - Mac Geek Gab 812 Episode Image
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 812: It's Good to Do The Math

7:30 AM Apr. 27th, 2020 | 01:32:54

USB-C Power Delivery isn’t as clear a concept as it could be, and your two favorite geeks help sort this out. That’s not all, of course, because John and Dave are here to answer ALL of your questions. This week that includes issues with Spotlight,...

Subscribe to the MGG Weekly Episode Newsletter

Sign up here for weekly MGG emails with details and shownotes from each episode.

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. Start with a $20 credit at linode.com/mgg.

SPONSOR: Other World Computing. OWC has the solutions to keep you moving forward while working from home. Find your External drives, Docks, Accessories and more at MacSales.com

SPONSOR: DEVONtechnologies: Where did you put your evil genius master plan? DEVONthink knows. Get organized for 10% off at www.devontechnologies.com/mgg

SPONSOR: Purple: Experience the next evolution of sleep and get $150 off any Purple mattress order of $1,500 or more. Visit Purple.com/MGG and use promo code MGG today.

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account