What’s bloating up your hard drive? Why is your Bluetooth mouse still draining? Which 13″ MacBook should you get? All these questions are answered, and more. John and Dave are here to ensure you get the answers you need, in the way you need them. And that’s not all, they talk through a few ways of managing multiple Apple IDs, 10G Ethernet, macOS 10.15.5, plus Quick Tips, Cool Stuff Found, and more. Press play to listen and learn at least five new things along with your two favorite geeks!

