ICE, ICE, Maybe? — Mac Geek Gab 824

Is your mail forwarder secure? Are you sure? How about your Internet? These are just two of your dozen-or-so questions that John and Dave tackle this week. It’s not just questions, of course. There are Quick Tips, regular tips, Cool Stuff Found, and even some router fun. Press play and enjoy listening to your favorite geeks while learning at least five new things!
MGG 824: ICE, ICE, Maybe?
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 824 for Monday, July 13, 2020
- QT
- 00:01:24 Ben-QT-Minimize to see the window (and process) name
- 00:03:03 Paul-QT-Music Doesn’t Delete Purchased Songs, Only Hides Them
- 00:04:08 Giles-QT-Pinch to Zoom on the Print Pane
- CSF
- 00:06:08 Jeremy-CSF-ICE Band for Apple Watch
- 00:07:11 Greg-CSF-Apple Watch Has a Tip Calculator
- 00:08:28 CSF-Use Private (MAC) Address in iOS 14 (can be set PER Wi-Fi network/SSID)
- Follow-up/Tips
- 00:12:51 Matt-Use ForwardEmail.net instead of GoDaddy
- 00:20:45 Todd-823-Contacts User Interface Gets Confused with Multiple Accounts
- General
- 00:28:42 Gin-Touch Bar Mac Sleep/Restart/Shutdown Replacement
- 00:32:14 John-CarPlay Customization and Connection Problems
- 00:41:41 Rand-Deleted Items Not Immediately Recovered/Purged
- 00:45:41 Bruce-GC-Multiple iMessage Accounts on One Mac
- 00:48:15 Charles-Running Out of Application Memory
- Mesh/Routers
- 00:55:32 Drew-Eero Renames BufferBloat Management Again…Do I Need it?
- 00:58:29 Roger-Using Mesh alongside Regular Wi-Fi
- 01:05:17 Wilko-Normal Network Traffic, and Missing Access Point
- 01:08:14 Larry-Internet Security vs. VPN
- 01:10:54 Dennis-ISP Reporting Router Vulnerabilities
- 01:14:33 Tim-Understanding Traceroute Reports
- 01:19:33 Robert-Devices reporting Invalid Password on Wi-Fi
- 01:24:25 MGG 824 Outtro