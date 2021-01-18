Your two favorite geeks “went” to CES last week, and have some stories to share. Cool Stuff Found abounds, as well as some thoughts on this year’s trends. Of course, they didn’t leave home, so they still had time to answer your questions, find some Quick Tips, and make a show out of it all. Press play and listen as John and Dave help us all to learn at least five new things!

