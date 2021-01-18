Your two favorite geeks “went” to CES last week, and have some stories to share. Cool Stuff Found abounds, as well as some thoughts on this year’s trends. Of course, they didn’t leave home, so they still had time to answer your questions, find some Quick Tips, and make a show out of it all. Press play and listen as John and Dave help us all to learn at least five new things!
MGG 853: Remote Reflections from CES
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 853 for Monday, January 18, 2021
- 00:01:29 CES 2021
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:05:07 Mark-CSF-Cocktail for Big Sur
- 00:05:27 CSF-OnyX for Big Sur
- 00:06:29 Patrick-CSF-Shortcuts with NFC tags, Alfred for Spotlight replacement
- 00:08:07 NFC Tags are Wireless Bar codes… and AppClips!
- 00:14:51 Steve-CSF-Find Any File to Combat Big Sur Spotlight Issues (also EasyFind)
- Cool Stuff Found from CES
- 00:23:04 CSF-Maktar Releases Qubii Pro iPhone Backup and Memory Solution
- 00:25:16 CSF-Plugable’s USB-C 7-in-1 Hub with Ethernet, Pass-Thru Charging, and 4K
- 00:27:02 CSF-Origin Wireless Announces Hex Home Wave-Based Security System
- 00:31:12 CSF-OWC’s New Thunderbolt Expansion Dock
- 00:32:53 CSF-Earin A-3 with 14.3mm Dynamic Drivers
- 00:34:27 CSF-August Releases 4th Generation Wi-Fi Smart Lock
- Lockly Smart Locks ($249.99)
- 00:40:02 CSF-Yale Introduces Smart Delivery Box to Protect and Secure Your Deliveries
- 00:42:16 CSF-Anker SoundCore Liberty Air 2 Pro Earphones
- 00:47:10 CSF-Binatone Combines Mask Filtration and Quality Audio with MaskFone
- 00:49:50 CSF-Kingston Digital Introduces Workflow Product Series
- Follow-ups
- 00:54:54 Bruce-852-AirDrop to a Sleeping Mac
- 00:55:57 Ron-852-Use iCloud or Dropbox to Send to a Sleeping Mac
- 00:56:48 Dan-852-Messages Muting Followup
- 00:59:36 iPhone Battery Charging Follow-up
- 01:06:24 Steve-852-Use W3W with DoorDash, too!
- 01:07:29 Scott-852-From DoorDash to Deliveries, Treat People Well
- 01:09:00 Daren-850-Another Mac as a Time Machine Destination
- 01:12:17 Don-850-Failed Time Machine Followup
- 01:16:05 Steve-850-Time Machine Option
- 01:20:52 MGG 853 Outtro