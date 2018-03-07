Paper Airplanes, Creepy Movie App Tracking, Voice Assistant Wars – ACM 452

In this episode, Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet geek out on paper airplanes, or more properly, powered paper airplanes! They also talk about MoviePass location tracking and the voice assistant wars (spoiler, not all home voice assistants are equal).

Paper Airplanes, Creepy Movie App, AI Wars - ACM 452

6:29 PM Mar. 7th, 2018 | 01:04:16 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Sources referenced in this episode:

    As much as I and other who frequent the Mac Observer would wish that a majority cares about data privacy, I highly doubt that that is the case. However Movie Pass’ Location Tracking should concern everyone in the tech industry for another reason. This is yet another company that does not inform their “customer” that they are tracking them. This obfuscation of the business model and subsequent reveal damages every tech business by increasing lack of consumer confidence that a company is telling the truth. We have seen this looseness with the truth as well with numerous startups building consumer tech products with lofty promises only to underdeliver or not deliver at all. Kanoa, Coin, Plastic, Pilot Translator, just to name a few. Where is the leadership from the big platforms companies in the tech industry discussing this problem? It is in their interest to get ahead of these fraudsters and grifters from damaging the entire industry.

