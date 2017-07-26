Bryan and Jeff don their futurist hats and explore what they think is the real future of augmented reality, virtual reality, AI, smarthomes, and self-driving cars.

Peering into the Real Future of AI, AR, VR, and Self-Driving Cars - ACM 421 Bryan and Jeff don their futurist hats and explore what they think is the real future of augmented reality, virtual reality, AI, smarthomes, and self-driving cars.