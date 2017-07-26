Peering into the Real Future of AI, AR, VR, and Self-Driving Cars – ACM 421

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

Bryan and Jeff don their futurist hats and explore what they think is the real future of augmented reality, virtual reality, AI, smarthomes, and self-driving cars.

Peering into the Real Future of AI, AR, VR, and Self-Driving Cars - ACM 421

5:53 PM Jul. 26th, 2017 | 01:02:46 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

