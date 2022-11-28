Protests in China and Chipmaking in Arizona – TMO Daily Observations 2022-11-28

“iPhone City” isn’t the only city in China seeing protests. TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts joins us to talk societal issues, Foxconn issues, and issues for Apple investors. Then, a Mailbag Monday question from Johnny: If chipmaking needs water, why are chipmakers going to Arizona?

Show Notes

