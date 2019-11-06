Social Media, Hands On with AirPods Pro, Apple Content Bundles, with John Kheit – ACM 524

John Kheit joins Bryan Chaffin to discuss social media, mob rule, and the 1st Amendment. Yikes! They also talk about their hands-on experience with AirPods Pro and look at Apple’s content pricing and whether or not the company is likely to offer more bundles for its content (spoiler: no!).

