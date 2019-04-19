Andrew Orr and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to discuss “ownership” of eBooks, Instagram’s security, and viewing your tracked data.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
TDO 2019-04-19: Security Updates
Andrew Orr and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to discuss “ownership” of eBooks, Instagram’s security, and viewing your tracked data.
Sponsors
With a KiwiCo subscription, kids get a monthly project that is guaranteed to be fun and inspire creativity and confidence.Change the way kids of all ages play, with KiwiCo! Visit KiwiCo.com/tdo and get your first crate free!