It’s true, your two favorite geeks have come together again to have a “communal head scratch” about all the questions and problems you’ve submitted. Then it’s on to some happy tips, including one about working around the new Dropbox limitations. Download, press play, and learn at least five new things… and get your questions answered, too!
MGG 758: Communal Head Scratching to Solve Your Problems
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 758 for Monday, April 22, 2019
- 00:03:20 Chris-757-How about a password manager?
- 00:07:57 Douglas-Migrating Mail
- 00:11:33 Douglas-Migrating 1Password from Dropbox to iCloud
- 00:15:43 Mike-Wemo Plugs Didn’t like Wi-Fi Extender
- 00:24:42 Jeff-What’s my HomeKit Home Hub?
- 00:30:41 Migrating from Wink to SmartThings
- 00:33:11 The Two Purposes of Smart Home Hubs
- 00:43:53 Chris-CSF-757-SmartRules
- 00:46:21 Andrew-GC-Smart Water Sensor and Alarm?
- 00:53:21 JP-Wi-Fi Speed Tests are Different from My Router
- 00:59:53 Carsten-Suggestions for Wiring New Home
- 01:04:26 Matt-757-Dropbox Solution with Private Cloud
- 01:09:14 Dan-757-Sync Dropbox with Something Else
- 01:10:10 Synology Drive 2.0 for iOS gets Native
- 01:14:17 Mark-Network Time Machine Regularly Corrupts Backups
- 01:20:10 Phil-Time Machine Reporting Large Backup Set
- 01:22:58 Aaron-No T2 chips in 2019 iMacs
- 01:25:09 Carsten-T2 and FileVault and Backups
- 01:30:23 MGG 758 Outtro
