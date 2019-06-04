Kelly interviews Ish Shabazz and Kendall Gellner about yesterday’s announcements and how it affects what they are developing.
TDO 2019-06-04: WWDC Day The Second
- NOTE: Today’s show includes one interview from yesterday and one interview from today, in between Kelly lost her voice so that’s why it sounds very different between interviews.
- Interview with Kendall Gellner
- Interview with Ish Shabazz
