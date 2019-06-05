WWDC Day Three – TMO Daily Observations 2019-06-05

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Live around WWDC, Kelly sits down with developer Alex Larouche and 360 iDev organizer John Wilker to talk about the week’s announcements.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

TDO 2019-06-05: WWDC Day Three

8:32 PM Jun. 5th, 2019 | 00:26:46

Sponsors

TextExpander from Smile Software works everywhere so you’re more efficient typing anything on any device. Let TextExpander do the heavy lifting of spelling and capitalizing correctly on single words, or popping in those paragraphs of text you have to type regularly in support messages. Share those snippets with others on your team quickly and easily so your branding and answers are consistent and correct. Go to TextExpander.com/podcast to learn more and get 20% off your first year today!

The Mac Observer's WWDC 2019 coverage sponsored by:

  • iMazing
  • Smile
  • Bombich / Carbon Copy Cloner
  • SaneBox
  • Direct Mail for Mac
