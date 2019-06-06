WWDC Day Four – TMO Daily Observations 2019-06-06

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Today from the WWDC vicinity, Kelly interviews Philippe Casgrain, organizer of NSNorth, and Ken Case, CEO of Omni Group.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

TDO 2019-06-06: WWDC Day Four

6:49 PM Jun. 6th, 2019 | 00:33:14

Sponsors

Carbon Copy Cloner from Bombich Software lets you clone your Mac’s hard drive or SSD, supports HFS+ and APFS, takes snapshots of your drive, and more. It’s a critical part of Kelly’s data backup routine and should be part of yours, too. You can download the 14-day free trial at the CCC website, and a full license costs US$39.99.

The Mac Observer's WWDC 2019 coverage sponsored by:

  • iMazing
  • Smile
  • Bombich / Carbon Copy Cloner
  • SaneBox
  • Direct Mail for Mac
