Today from the WWDC vicinity, Kelly interviews Philippe Casgrain, organizer of NSNorth, and Ken Case, CEO of Omni Group.
Carbon Copy Cloner from Bombich Software lets you clone your Mac’s hard drive or SSD, supports HFS+ and APFS, takes snapshots of your drive, and more. It’s a critical part of Kelly’s data backup routine and should be part of yours, too. You can download the 14-day free trial at the CCC website, and a full license costs US$39.99.
- Philippe Casgrain
- Ken Case
