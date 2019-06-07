WWDC Day Five – TMO Daily Observations 2019-06-07

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

For the last day of WWDC, Kelly has an interview with iOS developer Aleksey Navicov, and also chats with Rogue Amoeba’s Paul Kafasis.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

TDO 2019-06-07: WWDC Day Five

4:40 PM Jun. 7th, 2019 | 00:33:14

