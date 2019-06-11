macOS Catalina Moves Us From User Consent to User Intent – TMO Daily Observations 2019-06-11

John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Dave Hamilton to talk about Apple’s march forward towards security-with-flexibility in macOS Catalina. And then it’s time to look at Apple TV’s future… by the numbers.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
macOS Catalina Moves Us From User Consent to User Intent
- 00:00:00 TMO Daily Observations June 11, 2019
- 00:00:53 Advances in macOS Security WWDC 2019 Session by Garrett Jacobson and Kelly Yancey
- 00:16:01 Thanks to our WWDC 2019 Sponsors
- 00:17:29 Apple TV Strategy by the Numbers
- 00:25:09 TDO Outtro
