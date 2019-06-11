macOS Catalina Moves Us From User Consent to User Intent – TMO Daily Observations 2019-06-11

John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Dave Hamilton to talk about Apple’s march forward towards security-with-flexibility in macOS Catalina. And then it’s time to look at Apple TV’s future… by the numbers.

macOS Catalina Moves Us From User Consent to User Intent

1:16 PM Jun. 11th, 2019 | 00:25:46

