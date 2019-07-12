Andrew Orr and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to talk about the state of Apple’s AR “glasses” and the new wave of HomeKit hardware.
Apple's AR Glasses, HomeKit Hardware
- Daily Observations Archive
- Apple Killing AR Glasses and ‘Product Design Troubles’
- Ikea’s smart blinds will launch on October 1st – BGR
- GE WiFi Connect – Air Conditioners
- IKEA Adds More HomeKit Compatible Light Bulbs to Line
- SMART+ by SYLVANIA | Energy-saving home lighting
