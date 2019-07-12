Apple’s AR Glasses, HomeKit Hardware – TMO Daily Observations 2019-07-12

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Andrew Orr and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to talk about the state of Apple’s AR “glasses” and the new wave of HomeKit hardware.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Apple's AR Glasses, HomeKit Hardware

1:45 PM Jul. 12th, 2019 | 00:23:06

Andrew Orr and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to talk about the state of Apple’s AR “glasses” and the new wave of HomeKit hardware.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account