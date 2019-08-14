Battery/Email PSAs, Siri Spotify Teamup – TMO Daily Observations 2019-08-14

Kelly Guimont

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Andrew Orr and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to talk about a couple of PSAs for Apple folks and how Siri and Spotify might team up.

2:52 PM Aug. 14th, 2019 | 00:25:11

Sponsors

OmniFocus is a professional to-do list manager that helps you, as its tagline says, Accomplish More Every Day. OmniFocus remembers everything for you, makes planning and reviewing easy, and helps you finish projects on time with reminders based on due dates, locations, and more. Download your free trial at OmniFocus.com.

