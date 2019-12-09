Mail.app Alternates, John’s Future Mac – TMO Daily Observations 2019-12-09

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Charlotte Henry and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to discuss alternate email apps on macOS and iOS, and John’s Mac Pro successor.

Mail.app Alternates, John's Future Mac

2:23 PM Dec. 9th, 2019 | 00:31:41

Sponsors

Lightstream’s Credit Card Consolidation Loan offers a lower interest rate than most credit cards, and you can even apply right from your phone. Learn more at https://lightstream.com/tdo today!

