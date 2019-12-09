Charlotte Henry and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to discuss alternate email apps on macOS and iOS, and John’s Mac Pro successor.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Mail.app Alternates, John's Future Mac
Charlotte Henry and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to discuss alternate email apps on macOS and iOS, and John’s Mac Pro successor.
Sponsors
Lightstream’s Credit Card Consolidation Loan offers a lower interest rate than most credit cards, and you can even apply right from your phone. Learn more at https://lightstream.com/tdo today!