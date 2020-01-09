Apple At CES, New TV+ Shows – TMO Daily Observations 2020-01-09

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John Martellaro and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s (lack of) presence at CES, and the new wave of TV+ content.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Apple At CES, New TV+ Shows

2:01 PM Jan. 9th, 2020 | 00:30:16

John Martellaro and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s (lack of) presence at CES, and the new wave of TV+ content.

Sponsors

Thinking of upgrading to Catalina? A Carbon Copy Cloner backup is your Mac’s undo button. Click here.

The Mac Observer's CES 2020 coverage sponsored by:

  • iMazing
  • Other World Computing
  • TextExpander from Smile
  • Carbon Copy Clonre
  • CES 2020
Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account