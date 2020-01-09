John Martellaro and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s (lack of) presence at CES, and the new wave of TV+ content.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Apple At CES, New TV+ Shows
John Martellaro and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s (lack of) presence at CES, and the new wave of TV+ content.
Sponsors
Thinking of upgrading to Catalina? A Carbon Copy Cloner backup is your Mac’s undo button. Click here.
- Daily Observations Archive
- CES2020 Archives
- CES 2020: Apple Privacy Chief Defends Company Stance on Encryption and Backdoors
- Apple Works With Group to Develop Open Standards for Smart Home Devices
- SPONSOR: Bombich
- Apple Misses Out on Golden Globe Success, as Host Ricky Gervais Mocks its ‘Sweatshops’
- The Morning Show Archives
- ‘Mythic Quest’ And The Future of Apple TV+
- Background Mode Podcast Archives
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed