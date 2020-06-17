App Store Rejections, Antitrust Updates – TMO Daily Observations 2020-06-17

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Charlotte Henry joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss App Store policy and what constitutes a violation, and updates to EU antitrust cases.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

App Store Rejections, Antitrust Updates

7:29 PM Jun. 17th, 2020 | 00:22:49

Sponsors

