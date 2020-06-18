WWDC Interview: Patrick McCarron – TMO Daily Observations 2020-06-18

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Kelly Guimont is joined by Patrick McCarron, a full-time iOS Developer. They discuss WWDC 2020 and how it compares to a “regular” dubdub.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

WWDC Interview: Patrick McCarron

3:14 PM Jun. 18th, 2020 | 00:22:15

Sponsors

DEVONthink helps you collect, organize, and automate your information firehose. Get 10% off a new or upgrade license at DEVONtechnologies.com/TDO today!

