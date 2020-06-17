macOS on ARM and WWDC, HomePod Hopes with Jeff Gamet – ACM 532

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

Bryan Chaffin is joined by Jeff Gamet to discuss macOS and Mac hardware on ARM processors, along with their ideas about how much we might see at WWDC. They also discuss their hopes for HomePod and how it might improve.

Apple Context Machine Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

macOS on ARM at WWDC, HomePod Hopes, w/Jeff Gamet

4:44 PM Jun. 17th, 2020 | 01:06:30

Bryan Chaffin is joined by Jeff Gamet to discuss macOS and Mac hardware on ARM processors, along with their ideas about how much we might see at WWDC. They also discuss their hopes for HomePod and how it might improve.

Sponsors

Visit macpaw.com/podcast to download CleanMyMac X today and use coupon code ACM2020 to receive 5% off. Upon visiting macpaw.com/podcast, click the “buy now” button, then scroll to the bottom of your screen to enter the code before completing your purchase.

Apple Context Machine iTunes Art

Sources referenced in this episode:

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account