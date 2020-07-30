Apple’s Antitrust Appearance – TMO Daily Observations 2020-07-30

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Bryan Chaffin and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Tim Cook’s appearance as part of a Congressional antitrust hearing.

Apple's Antitrust Appearance

2:32 PM Jul. 30th, 2020 | 00:19:19

