John Martellaro & Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to chat iPads, Fitness+, and Family Setup. John also has a bone to pick with Spotify.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
John's Robotic Look at Life, Bryan's Fitness Routine
I disagree with respect to Apple tying the Watch to the iPhone. When SJ introduced the very first iPod, he was adamant about requiring a Mac to manage it. It was until Apple created iTunes for Windows and opened up the iPod to Windows users that sales skyrocketed. And that only occurred because the senior execs surrounding him convinced him to do it. Requiring an iPhone to manage Watch would be a mistake in the same vein. For Apple Watch to realize its full potential, it needs to become completely independent. Just like how Apple has Music for Android, it would be wise for them to create a Fitness+ and Health app for Android, iPad, and Windows.
I do agree with John that I rather Apple incorporate FaceID on all of their modern-looking iPads.
Sorry, meant Bryan.