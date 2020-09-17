Bryan Chaffin and Charlotte Henry dig into everything they love about Apple One, Apple’s new bundled services plan. They also have Apple Watch fighting Apple Watch for Charlotte’s affections, and they even have a winner!

Apple One, Fitness+, Apple Watch vs. Apple Watch, w/Charlotte Henry

11:36 PM Sep. 16th, 2020 | 00:58:48

