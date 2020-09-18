Andrew Orr and Jeff Butts join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news, Safari updates, and the latest feature of Apple Watch.
Security Friday, Safari, Watch Pulse Oximeter
- Security Friday News and Articles
- Why Facebook Is Changing Its Terms of Service This October – InsideHook
- iOS 14 Reveals Facebook Spying on Your Camera Through Instagram
- Gaming Company Razer Leaked 100,000 Users’ Data
- Apple Gave FBI Access to Rioter’s iCloud Account
- Safari 14 is out and it’s not Just for macOS Big Sur
- Apple Watch 6 Announced with Pulse Oximeter [UPDATE]
