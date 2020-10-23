Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont for Security Friday news and updates, and a look at Halide Mark II just in time for iPhonemas Day!

Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Security Friday, Halide Mark II

11:45 AM Oct. 23rd, 2020 | 00:25:15

