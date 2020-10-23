Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont for Security Friday news and updates, and a look at Halide Mark II just in time for iPhonemas Day!
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Security Friday, Halide Mark II
- Daily Observations Archive
- Security Friday News and Articles
- Examining the Feud Between Apple and Facebook
- Apple vs Advertising, iPhone Cases – TMO Daily Observations 2020-10-21
- Thousands of Law Enforcement Agencies Use Phone Cracking Tools
- How Homeland Security Caught Suspect in R. Kelly Case
- EARN IT Act Frequently Asked Questions – Survive EARN IT Act
- 00:16:01 SPONSOR: MacPaw
- ‘Halide Mark II’ Redesigns and Empowers Your Photography
- iPhone 12 Sensor Shift, ProRAW, and Other Impressive Camera Features
