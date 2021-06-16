Charlotte Henry joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss the TV+ trial period, now-officially-released Beats headphones, and Podcasts updates.
Apple Trials, Beats Headphones, Channels for Podcasts
- Apple to Reduce Apple TV+ Free Trial to Three Months From July 1 – MacRumors
- Which Apple One Bundle is Right For You?
- Apple Unveils Beats Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones
- Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and Channels Now Available
