Charlotte Henry joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s Emmy results, and all the recent updates to every single software platform.
Download: MP3 Version
Media and OS Updates
- Daily Observations Archive
- ‘Ted Lasso’ Scores at The Emmys, ‘The Morning Show’ is Back— Media+
- Apple Security Updates Fixed iMessage Flaw Used by Pegasus Spyware
- Safari 15 For Mac Now Available to Install
- Apple Releases iOS 15 With Live Text, Shared With You, Focus, and More
- The iOS 15 Device Support List is Long and Admirable
