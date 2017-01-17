Vine’s Demise, Avoiding Weak Passwords – TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-17

The video sharing social network Vine shut down today, and is being reborn as a Twitter feature. Bryan Chaffin and the Maccast’s Adam Christianson join Jeff Gamet to look at the state of social networks, plus they dive into the importance of strong passwords.

