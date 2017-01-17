The video sharing social network Vine shut down today, and is being reborn as a Twitter feature. Bryan Chaffin and the Maccast’s Adam Christianson join Jeff Gamet to look at the state of social networks, plus they dive into the importance of strong passwords.
Vine's Demise, Avoiding Weak Passwords - TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-17
Goodbye Vine, Hello Twitter's Vine Camera
For #&%@'s Sake, Make Your Passwords Stronger
How to Create and Manage Strong Passwords
