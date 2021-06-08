WWDC 2021: Apple Will (Share)Play Nicely With Others

There was almost no mention of Apple’s media offering during the WWDC 2021 keynote – less, even, than in the years when Apple was not in the media and content space. Kelly Guimont joins host Charlotte Henry to discuss this and things that were announced, such as SharePlay.

